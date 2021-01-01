1.8 million doses of China's Sinovac Covid vaccine arrive in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
China's Covid-19 vaccine over 50% effective, but Sinovac withholds data
Sinovac launches Phase 3 trials for Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia
90% of China's Sinovac staff, families took coronavirus vaccine, says CEO
Indonesia gets 1.2 million doses of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
-
A total of 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine made by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in Indonesia on Thursday, according to Indonesian government officials.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said this is the second batch of the Sinovac vaccine delivery for Indonesia, and the first batch of 1.2 million doses arrived on December 6, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"With this arrival, it means that there are already 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia," Marsudi told a virtual press conference.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said vaccination is one of Indonesia's main strategies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, adding, "It would take more than 12 months to complete the vaccination program, so we always keep up to health protocols."
Indonesia is planning to vaccinate 181.5 million of its population in 2021 in order to achieve herd immunity and break the chain of coronavirus transmissions.
The first period of vaccination will be from January to April 2021, for inoculating 1.3 million medical workers, 17.4 million public workers, and 21.5 million elderly people.
The second period will run from April 2021 to March 2022 for vaccination of 63.9 million vulnerable people and 77.4 million people of other groups.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU