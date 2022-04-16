1 killed, Union Minister Meghwal unhurt as iron mast falls on stage

One person was killed, while had a narrow escape when an iron mast on which lights had been installed came crashing down on the stage at an event here, according to police.

Four people were also injured in the incident that took place at the event to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti in Bhim Nagri area under Sadar police station area on Friday, the police said.

Around 9.30 pm, strong winds started blowing due to which an iron mast on which lights had been installed fell on the dignitaries seated on the stage during the programme, they said.

At the time of the incident, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was the chief guest at the event, was delivering a speech from the stage, they added.

Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Dharmendra Dahiya said on Saturday that one person was killed and four others were injured in the incident.

"The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar (50), a local resident," he said.

The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the iron mast fell on dignitaries, BJP leaders, event organisers and others seated on the stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)