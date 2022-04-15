Divorce complete with AI: Alliance Air to sell tickets with '9I' code

-
Centre-run Alliance Air said it will sell tickets with "9I" code and has shifted to its own cloud-based passenger service system (PSS) from Friday onwards.
Even though parent airline Air India's control was shifted to the Tata Group on January 27, Alliance Air till date was using the full-service carrier's PSS and its "AI" code to sell tickets.
A PSS is used for various functions such as ticket reservation and flight scheduling.
Regional carrier Alliance Air was not part of the deal when the central government sold off Air India to the Tata Group on October 8 last year.
"Mr Vineet Sood, CEO informed that going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air banner under flight code 9I-XXX," the airline's statement said on Friday.
Alliance Air has migrated to cloud based passenger service system from Friday, it mentioned.
"We now have our own website www.allianceair.in and the passenger can start booking on it now," it noted.
"Our new call centre numbers are +91 44 4255 4255 and +91 44 3511 3511. In case of any queries passenger can also email us at helpdesk@allianceair.in," it mentioned.
Alliance Air operates a fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft, each with around 70 seats.
