1 new Covid-19 case in Andamans in a day, tally rises to 7,635

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,635 on Wednesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
The Union territory now has eight active cases, while 7,498 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.
The administration has tested over 5.72 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.91 lakh people, of whom 1.68 lakh have been fully vaccinated, he added.
