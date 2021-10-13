Bihar govt sets up Covid-19 vaccination camps at Durga puja pandals

-
ALSO READ
4 women priestesses to conduct entire Durga puja rituals of 66 Pally puja
Annual Durga puja carnival cancelled, cultural events disallowed: WB govt
Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja, all involved to be vaccinated in 3 months
Will abide by all health protocols this Durga puja, say organisers
Festive cheer eludes Durga Puja with corp sponsorship below pre-Covid level
-
The Bihar government has set up COVID-19 vaccination camps at Durga Puja pandals in the state to encourage people to get inoculated.
Speaking to ANI, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday said, "These vaccination camps have been set up to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is very important to keep COVID-19 at bay."
"In order to increase the vaccination and testing, we have decided to set up camps at puja pandals. The government has requested people to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks at public places, maintaining social distancing etc," he said.
Speaking further, the minister said: "Awareness among the public is important for vaccination drive. During the festival when there is a possibility of the congregation of people at public places is common, we must be attentive and vigilant in order to combat the spread of the virus in the state. We are enhancing the vaccination and testing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU