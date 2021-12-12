10.27% polling till 10 am in R'than zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

-
ALSO READ
13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls
Final phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls to be held on Wednesday
Ruling BJP wins 21 zila panchayat chairperson seats in UP, SP gets 1
New voters to get personalised letter from EC along with voter I card
Rajasthan municipal bypolls: Over 69% voter turnout in 17 wards
-
Voter turnout of 10.27 per cent was recorded in the initial hours of voting in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.
The first phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts and a voter turnout of 10.27 per cent was recorded till 10 am, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.
For the second and third phase, polling will be held on December 15 and 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU