BJP's Varun Gandhi submits private members' bill for legal guarantee of MSP

-
ALSO READ
UPTET 2021 paper leak: Varun Gandhi demands action against education mafia
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur
Manhandling of Oppn MPs in RS nothing short of murder of democracy: Rahul
-
Continuing to back the demands of farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has piloted a private member's bill seeking legal guarantee of MSP with financial outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore.
The bill titled -- The Farmers Right To Guaranteed Minimum Support Price Realization Of Agri-Produce Bill, 2021 -- aims to provide legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for 22 crops that should be set at a profit margin of 50 per cent over the comprehensive cost of production.
Gandhi has submitted the bill in Parliament but it is yet to be introduced.
MPs can pilot private members' bill in their personal capacity irrespective of their party affiliations. Since 1952, only about a dozen private members' bills have been passed.
As per Gandhi's proposed legislation, any farmer realising a price less than the above declared MSP shall be entitled to a compensation equal to the difference in value between price realised and the guaranteed MSP.
It also proposes that payments should be made directly into the accounts of farmers within two days of the transaction.
The proposed legislation came a week after the central government had introduced a bill to repeal the contentious three farm laws.
The protesting farmers have postponed their stir from the borders of the national capital and started returning home after the Centre assured them of taking back cases, and forming a committee to look into the issue of MSP.
Gandhi, the Pilibhit MP, had been publicly supporting farmers' and suggesting the government to engage with them.
He was among the first to seek "strict action" against his own party leader and Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra for his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers dead.
A day after the Prime Minister had announced the repeal of three farm laws, Gandhi wrote to Modi that many "innocent lives" could have been saved had the decision been taken earlier.
On the issues related to farmers, Gandhi has been taking a stand in support of farmers that appears to be not in line with the BJP's official stance.
Giving rationale for the bill, Gandhi said the declaration of guaranteed MSP to farmers shall result in improved farm realisation for potentially 93 million agricultural households, leading to a resurgence in the rural economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU