100% vehicle tax waiver till December 31 for Punjab bus operators

In a major relief to bus operators in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered 100 per cent waiver on motor vehicle tax till December 31 for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes without interest and penalty till March 31, 2021.
The move will result in financial benefits totalling Rs 100 crore to the transport sector, an official spokesperson said.
The Chief Minister also directed Transport Minister Razia Sultana to discuss and resolve other issues concerning private minibus owners by next week.
The decisions were announced by the Chief Minister at a virtual conference with private transport associations in the state.
Besides Razia, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Transport Secretary K Siva Prasad were present at the meeting.
--IANS
vg/tsb
