102-year-old freedom fighter from Jammu gets President's honour

Authorities in Jammu on Sunday felicitated a centenarian freedom fighter on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind here, an official spokesman said.

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

President Ram Nath Kovind
Punjab Singh (102), a resident of Kotli Bhagwan Singh village in R S Pura tehsil, was honoured with a shawl and angavastram to mark the independence day felicitation by the President, the spokesman said.

He said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Tahir Firdous along withSub Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, Ram Lal Sharma visited the home of the freedom fighter to bestow the honour.

Freedom fighters contributed invaluably to the freedom struggle and we are all grateful and bow our heads before them for their sacrifices, dedication and passion. It is our responsibility to express our respect towards them, Firdous said.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 20:25 IST

