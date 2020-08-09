PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada Covid-19 centre

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday as the Prime Minister's Office announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.
Modi said he discussed the prevailing situation in the city with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.
Ten COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.
"Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted.
"Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.
The PMO later tweeted that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those killed in the incident.
The injured will be given a financal assistance of Rs 50,000, it said.
