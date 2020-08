President Kovind honours 202 freedom fighters on Quit India Day anniversary

President honoured 202 across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Quit India Day, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Every year, the president hosts an "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the anniversary of the to honour freedom fighters, the statement said.

This year, the "At Home" reception could not be organised in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

"Therefore, state/UT governments have been requested to honour and felicitate with a shawl and angavastram by District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate at their homes on behalf of the President," the statement said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has provided the "angavastram" and shawls to the states and Union territories through their resident commissioners, it said.

The was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)