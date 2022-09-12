11 people fall sick after consuming stale food in MP's Khargone district

-
ALSO READ
Curfew to be imposed in Khargone on Eid; people to offer prayers form home
121 CCTVs to be installed in riot-hit Khargone, buses allowed to operate
PM Modi urges Patidar community to explore new horizons in food, agri biz
Curfew relaxed for 6 hours at stretch for first time in MP's Khargone
Politics heats up over Khargone violence, FIR against Digvijaya lodged
-
Eleven people fell sick after consuming stale food during 'shraddh', a ritual performed to pay homage to a dead ancestor, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday after 'kheer' (a sweet dish made of milk) was served to the people during the ritual in Saigon town.
In the evening, 11 people including five women and two girls complained of vomiting and upset stomach. After preliminary treatment at Saigon health centre, they were referred to the district hospital, Dr Mayank Patidar from the medical facility said.
The condition of all of them is stable now, he said.
Out of the 11 people, a woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her blood pressure was low, the official said.
The food department has collected the kheer sample for testing, he said.
The official said it was suspected that the milk used in the kheer preparation had turned stale which resulted in food poisoning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 12:18 IST