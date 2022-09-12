JUST IN
11 people fall sick after consuming stale food in MP's Khargone district
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 announced: See how to download
CJI U U Lalit to hear petitions challenging CAA today in Supreme Court
ED issues fresh summons to TMC MP's kin after wrong notice call at midnight
Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi have ISI, Khalistani connections: NIA
IRCTC cancels 205 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 12 here
Assam govt to close around 300,000 petty crime cases for less judicial load
Low testing, climate change hamper India's fight against Dengue and Malaria
Top Headlines: Gyanvapi verdict today, Russia's discounted oil, and more
Construction cost of Ram temple in Ayodhya might go up from Rs 1,800 crore
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Demolish illegal, unsafe buildings: Residents urge Greater Noida Authority
India has a powerful case to be permanent member of UNSC: EAM Jaishankar
Business Standard

11 people fall sick after consuming stale food in MP's Khargone district

Eleven people fell sick after consuming stale food during 'shraddh', a ritual performed to pay homage to a dead ancestor, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | food poisoning

Press Trust of India  |  Khargone 

Pakhala Source: Odia Food on Facebook
Representative Image | Photo Source: Odia Food on Facebook

Eleven people fell sick after consuming stale food during 'shraddh', a ritual performed to pay homage to a dead ancestor, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday after 'kheer' (a sweet dish made of milk) was served to the people during the ritual in Saigon town.

In the evening, 11 people including five women and two girls complained of vomiting and upset stomach. After preliminary treatment at Saigon health centre, they were referred to the district hospital, Dr Mayank Patidar from the medical facility said.

The condition of all of them is stable now, he said.

Out of the 11 people, a woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her blood pressure was low, the official said.

The food department has collected the kheer sample for testing, he said.

The official said it was suspected that the milk used in the kheer preparation had turned stale which resulted in food poisoning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 12:18 IST

`
.