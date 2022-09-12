Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi have ISI, Khalistani connections: NIA

-
The NIA sources have said that Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs have contacts with Canada-based Khalistani elements and Pakistan-based ISI agents, and these gangs were working at the behest of them.
The source said the suspects, who were involved in the rocket launcher attack on the Intelligence wing in Punjab's Mohali in May, too were in contact with these gangsters.
The NIA has now decided to uproot their entire network and was conducting pan-India raids at 60 locations.
The house of Tilli Tajpuria was being searched at Alipur in Delhi, a number of police personnel were deployed to avoid untoward incidents. Second raid is going on in Najafgarh area of Delhi.
Apart from this raids are going on in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, at the premises belonging to Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambaiya Gang.
"Their aides are controlling the Punjabi music industry, extorting money from them. They are also threatening the Kabaddi and Kho-Kho players," the source said.
Sources also said that the NIA has invoked the UAPA Act against them.
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 10:48 IST