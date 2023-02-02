11 trains running late in northern India due to dense fog, low visibility

-
-
As many as 11 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Thursday.
According to railway officials, Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running late by 3:30 hours.
Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express are running late by 2:00 hours while Puri- New Delhi Purusottam Express and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra are running late by 1:45 hours.
Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, are running also late by 1:00 hours, 2:30 hours, 1:30 hours, 1:30 hours and 3:00 hours respectively.
On Wednesday a total of 10 passenger trains were running late.
Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels as fog engulfed the entire region.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 09:35 IST
