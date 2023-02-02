11 trains running late in northern India due to dense fog, low visibility

As many as 11 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Thursday.

According to railway officials, Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running late by 3:30 hours.

Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express are running late by 2:00 hours while Puri- New Delhi Purusottam Express and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra are running late by 1:45 hours.

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, are running also late by 1:00 hours, 2:30 hours, 1:30 hours, 1:30 hours and 3:00 hours respectively.

On Wednesday a total of 10 passenger trains were running late.

Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels as fog engulfed the entire region.

