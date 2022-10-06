11-year-old allegedly gang-raped by seniors in washroom of Delhi school

An 11-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the national capital.

According to sources, the incident reportedly took place in July. The victim's family approached the police earlier this week after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) highlighted the matter. The sources said DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal in connection with the case.

"The girl has alleged that she was gang-raped by two seniors in July. According to the girl, she was going to her classroom when she accidentally collided with the two boys studying in 11th-12th standard. The girl said she apologised to the boys, but they abused her and took her inside a washroom. She alleged that the boys locked the washroom from inside and raped her," the sources said.

The victim said when she informed a teacher about the incident, she was told that the boys have been expelled and the matter was allegedly hushed up.

In the meantime, the DCW came to know about the incident and taking suo moto cognisance of the case, Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal, seeking an action taken report in the matter.

The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR and details of the arrests made in the matter. It has also asked Delhi Police and the school authorities to provide information about the action taken against the school teacher or any other staff for not reporting the matter to the police.

According to Maliwal, the girl has alleged that her school teacher tried to hush up the matter.

"The Commission has asked the school principal to inform as to when did the school authorities come to know about the matter and what action was taken by them. The Commission has also asked the school to furnish a copy of the inquiry report conducted in the matter," a DCW official said.

"It is very unfortunate that even schools are not safe for children in the national capital. Strict action must be taken in this matter. Also, an inquiry must be conducted into the role of the school authorities," Maliwal said.

