3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi

The on Saturday arrested three sharpshooters of Lawrance Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from near Barwala-Bawana road, officials said.

The accused were identified as Naveen, 23, Manoj, 28, and Karambir, 28, all three residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.

The three were nabbed after police laid a trap near the Helipad on Barwala-Bawana road on Saturday around 4 pm, they said.

Despite being warned to surrender, the assailants fired three to four rounds from their pistols in their bid to escape, police said.

A police personnel wearing a bulletproof jacket got hit by a bullet, they said.

All three accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, through Signal app for the past many days.

Brar was able to arrange money, shelter, and weapons for the accused, who were contracted for a hit job on a person whose identity was to be disclosed on the very day of the execution, police said.

All three were wanted for an armed holdup of a liquor shop in Jharsa, Gurgaon in Haryana, police said.

Three pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

