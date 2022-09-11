3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Haryana Police arrest four members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang
Sidhu Moose Wala case: Interpol issues red corner notice against Goldy Brar
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
Singer Moose Wala's parents meet Shah, seek CBI probe into son's murder
Salman Khan threat letter: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement confirmed
-
The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three sharpshooters of Lawrance Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from near Barwala-Bawana road, officials said.
The accused were identified as Naveen, 23, Manoj, 28, and Karambir, 28, all three residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.
The three were nabbed after police laid a trap near the Helipad on Barwala-Bawana road on Saturday around 4 pm, they said.
Despite being warned to surrender, the assailants fired three to four rounds from their pistols in their bid to escape, police said.
A police personnel wearing a bulletproof jacket got hit by a bullet, they said.
All three accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, through Signal app for the past many days.
Brar was able to arrange money, shelter, and weapons for the accused, who were contracted for a hit job on a person whose identity was to be disclosed on the very day of the execution, police said.
All three were wanted for an armed holdup of a liquor shop in Jharsa, Gurgaon in Haryana, police said.
Three pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:42 IST