110 mn Indians above 60 get first Covid shot, total coverage tops 1.08 bn

A total of 11,04,55,016 people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. However, only 6,78,27,591 people in this age group have been administered with both the doses.
India's overall Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108 crore as per provisional report. A total of 20,75,942 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.
In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against Covid 19. Total 108 cr Covid vaccine doses administered".
The Healthcare Workers have got a total of 1,03,79,530 first dose of vaccines and 92,56,225 as second dose. The Front Line Workers have been administered a total of 1,83,72,402 vaccines as the first dose and 1,60,12,003 as the second dose.
Among the age group of 18-44 years, total 42,33,49,812 shots of first dose and 14,89,38,412 of second dose have been administered so far, as per the health ministry report. A total of 17,60,88,375 vaccines as the first dose and 9,85,40,180 vaccines as the second dose have been administered to the age group of 45-59, till now, said the health ministry on Saturday morning.
Around 15.69 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs) to be administered, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
Over 116.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs through Government of India free of cost channel and direct state procurement category, the health ministry report said.
