10 Covid patients killed in fire at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar hospital

At least 10 patients were killed after a major fire broke out in the ICU ward of the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday, officials said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 patients died and one patient was critical after the blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted.

Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmedanagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 am.

Further details are awaited.

