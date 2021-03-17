12 booked for involvement in selling dormant account data worth Rs 216 cr

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What is data erasure and why is it important for organisations?
BigBasket breach: How can people check if their data was hacked?
Sebi announces initiatives to boost 'data culture' in the country
Some tips to limit damage if you've fallen prey to financial data theft
Proposed health data policy puts question mark on privacy concerns
-
The Pune City Police's Cyber Crime wing on Tuesday booked 12 people including two directors of regional news channels from Maharashtra for allegedly selling data of dormant bank accounts containing deposits of Rs 216 crore.
The alleged fraud came to light after a team from the Cyber Crime Cell received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell data of dormant accounts in the city
Accordingly, a trap was set and initially, seven accused were arrested who allegedly reached the spot in Pune to sell this data. After detaining these accused they revealed the involvement of some more accused in the scam hence other accused were arrested from Pune and Mumbai railway stations.
A case has been registered under Sec 419, 420, 34, 120(B) of IPC and Sec 43/66 & 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation into the case is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU