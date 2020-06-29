12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,352

JUST IN
Business Standard

Coronavirus | Health crisis | Tripura

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb interacts with people under home quarantine, at Makiyanagar village in Bakshanagar.
File photo of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb interacting with people under home quarantine

Twelve more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Eight of the new patients are from Sepahijala district, three from Khowai and one from Gomati, he said.

"Out of 1,063 samples tested for COVID-19, 12 people found positive. Among them 9 people have travel history & 3 people were in contact with COVID-19 patients," Deb tweeted late on Sunday.

In another tweet on the previous day, he said eight more people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the total 1,352 cases in the state, 273 are active while 1,079 people have recovered.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 12:44 IST

