15,000 delegates to participate in Congress' 85th plenary in Raipur

The on Sunday unveiled the agenda for its 85th plenary session in Raipur beginning from February 24, where around 15,000 delegates of the party will be present.

The plenary will discuss the roadmap for the upcoming election in 2023 and General Election in 2024.

Addressing a joint press conference, party General Secretary Tariq Anwar said, "In the plenary the roadmap for the election will be discussed as the party has rejuvenated during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said that the tagline of the plenary will be "hath se hath jodo" -- the ongoing outreach program which started on January 26.

On February 24 there will be a steering committee meeting which will lay down the agenda in the plenary and, "we will fight for the common people and divisive agenda of the BJP."

In October, President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which included his predecessors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Working Committee -- the party's highest decision-making authority, AICC general secretaries and in-charges -- had tendered their resignation.

The plenary session will be held from February 24 to 26.

