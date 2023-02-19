Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude quake, no injuries reported so far

-
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.
A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.
Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.
There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.
The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 14:31 IST
