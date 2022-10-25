JUST IN
15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali; house gutted, no casualty

At least 15 incidents of blaze due to firecrackers were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city on the occasion of Diwali and in one incident an entire house of gutted, a fire official said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at the house located in Aundh area late Monday night, the official from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department said.

He said 15 incidents of fire, suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, were reported from various parts of Pune between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

In one such incident, a fire broke out in a four BHK (bedroom hall kitchen) flat located on the first floor of a 12-storey building in Aundh area, he said.

"Following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot where 30 to 35 residents were shifted to the terrace for safety and the fire was doused," the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, but the entire flat was gutted in the blaze, he said.

"As per some eye-witnesses, the fire broke out in the flat due to firecrackers," the official said.

He said the other incidents of fire were reported from various areas including Katraj, BT Kawade Road, Narhe, Vishrantwadi, Warje Malwadi, Sinhgad Road area, Guruwar Peth, Lohegaon, Wadgaon Sherri, Balewadi and Budhwar Peth.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 15:38 IST

