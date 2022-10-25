UK PM Sunak: Tharoor stirs Twitter storm after 'visible minority' remark

The United Kingdom (UK) is set to get its first Indian-origin prime minister in the form of after the resignation of Liz Truss amid heightened economic stress. With many in India expressing their happiness, including Sunak's father-in-law and founder of Narayana Murthy, leader has stirred up a storm on Twitter.

"If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let's honestly ask: can it happen here?" Tharoor wrote on Twitter as it became clear that Sunak was to replace Truss.





Netizens fact-checked Tharoor's tweet pointing out that was a Sikh Prime Minister. Sikhs are a minority group in India. The users said that Tharoor had even served as a cabinet minister in Singh's government.

Several others pointed out that the Droupadi Murmu is from a tribal background. APJ Abdul Kalam, who also served as the President of India, was a Muslim, another minority in India.

Filmmaker Pritish Nandy said, "We too had a member of a visible minority as Prime Minister for two terms". He, however, added, "Now it looks tough, in fact impossible".

The attacks on Tharoor came at a time when he was under light fire from his own party over the recently concluded elections for the post of president. Mallikarjun Kharge defeated Tharoor to become the first non-Gandhi president of the party in over two decades.

On Tuesday, Tharoor posted a frame showing Aamir Khan in the 2001 movie Lagaan, alongside a picture of .

"From Lagaan se Lagaam, in just 75 years. Jai Hind," he wrote in Hindi.