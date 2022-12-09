JUST IN
No wastage of Covid vaccines in buffer stock due to expiry: Govt tells LS
Business Standard

150k Covid-19 vaccine doses procured from Zydus Cadila: Govt in Lok Sabha

A total of 150k Covid vaccine doses have been procured by the govt from Zydus Cadila at Rs 375.90 per jab (including GST), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | government of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus Lifesciences supplies its three-dose deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) vaccine — ZyCoV-D — to the Centre at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator device at Rs 93 per dose.

A total of 1.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been procured by the government from Zydus Cadila at Rs 375.90 per jab (including GST), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As on December 5, 2022, a total of 102.54 crore first doses and a total of 95.09 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 22.29 crore precaution doses have also been administered, Pawar said in a written reply.

She further said that 90 per cent of population aged 12 and above in the country have been covered by both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 18:51 IST

