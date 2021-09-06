16,000 Covid samples sent for whole genome sequencing in July, Aug: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
Youth getting slightly more affected in Covid-19 second wave: ICMR
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
-
The Centre said on Monday that over 16,000 COVID-19 samples by sentinel sites were sent in July and August for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to check for variants of SARS-COV-2.
The Union Health Ministry said there have been some media reports alleging that genome sequencing and analysis of COVID-19 declined sharply in India even as cases of the disease continued to rise.
Since July onwards, for accurate sharing of sample particulars and timely communication of WGS results, data for samples for WGS by sentinel sites is being shared through Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, it said.
This ensures real-time sharing of sample particulars and WGS results.
Accordingly, 9,066 samples were sent through sentinel sites in July and 6,969 samples were shared in August, the ministry said.
Genomic surveillance of SARS-COV-2 is crucial to determine incidence and prevalence of the variants of concern.
"It is clarified that the number of sequences, as quoted in the report, seems to be taken from Indian COVID19 Genome Surveillance portal (http://clingen.igib.res.in/covid19genomes/ )," the ministry said.
"The sequences analysed in the IGIB SFTP are as per the collection date of samples and does not depict the number of samples sequenced in a particular month. The samples sequenced by labs of INSACOG consortium also depends on the samples sent by the respective states," the ministry said in a statement.
The initial part sequencing of samples by INSACOG labs was aimed at detecting the Variants of Concern (VOC) among incoming international travellers and also to see whether any person with VOC has entered the country in past one month (double the incubation period of 28 days) from the date of establishment of INSACOG (December 26, 2020).
For the detection of presence of VOC inside country, five percent of the positives (by RT-PCR) were targeted for sequencing. Both the objectives were achieved by end of January, 2021, the statement said.
Many states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi started showing rising trends in the month of February and as a response, the sequencing was enhanced in four districts of Vidharbha, 10 districts of Maharashtra and around 10 districts of Punjab, the statement said.
Moreover, the numbers have not been fixed to 300 samples per month or 10 sentinel sites per state. These are the indicative numbers and the States/UTs have been provided the flexibility of identifying more sentinel sites ensuring geographic representation from all parts.
In addition to the sentinel sites, there is the option for the states of sending vaccine break-through, reinfection or other unusual presentation samples for sequencing to INSACOG Labs, the statement stated.
Sentinel surveillance makes sure that samples from each state were geographically well represented as the five per cent of random sampling strategy resulted in samples from certain districts being over-represented, while some districts remained unrepresented from States.
With the decrease in positivity, the samples availability from the sentinel sites catering to districts with zero or single digit weekly new cases has also gone down.
Currently, over 86 districts in the country are having zero weekly new cases, the statement said.
"For the past one month the majority of the new cases are from only Kerala and Maharashtra. At present, out of the total 45,000 new cases, more than 32,000 cases are from Kerala and more than 4000 cases from Maharashtra which means that 80 per cent cases are from two states and only 9000 cases, which is around 20 per cent, are from rest of the Indian states.
"This is also reflected in the samples sequenced from various states," the statement said.
Since July, for accurate sharing of sample particulars and timely communication of the WGS results, data for samples for WGS by the sentinel sites is being shared via IHIP portal which ensures real-time sharing of sample particulars and WGS results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU