169 sexual harassment cases revived from private industry since 2017: WCD

A total of 169 of at workplace have been received in private industries since 2017, the Women and Child Development Ministry has said.

The were received through 'SHe-box', an online system for filing by women, working in both government and private sectors, related to at the workplace.

A senior ministry official said 169 complaints have been received through 'SHe-box' since 2017. The highest number of complaints have been received from Maharashtra (33), followed by Delhi 23.



Central ministries have received as many as 141 complaints since last year, out of which 45 have been disposed of, the WCD Ministry said.

The highest number of complaints were received by the Finance Ministry (21), followed by the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Defence at 16, the ministry said.

Against the backdrop of the "MeToo" campaign, the WCD Ministry had last month linked the online portal to report complaints of sexual harassment at workplace, to all the central ministries, departments and 653 districts across 33 states and Union territories.

For prompt disposal of complaints on "SHe-Box", each case goes directly to the central or state authority concerned having jurisdiction to take action in the matter.

Cases on 'SHe-box' can be monitored by the complainant and the WCD Ministry, reducing the time taken in case disposal.