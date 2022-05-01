18 killed Assam due to storms and lightning in April, says official

At least 18 people died in in the month of April due to lightning and storms that struck different parts of the state, an official said.

Houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged owing to the inclement weather condition, he said.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms since the beginning of April, leaving a trail of destruction, the official said.

An State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, updated till late Saturday, said three persons were killed by lightning on Friday in Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts.

As many as 14 people were killed in lightning and storms within a span of three days since April 15. Among the deceased were at least two minors, the official said.

Altogether, 4,630 people in 325 villages have been affected by torrential rain and storms over the last three days, the ASDMA bulletin said.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month along with several schools and Anganwadi centres.

Electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads, the bulletin added.

