Lockheed Martin wins deal to provide F-35 jet support services: Pentagon

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a more than USD 492 million US Navy modification contract to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 jets for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy, the US Defence Department said.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a USD 492,685,342 ...modification to a previously awarded contract," the Defence Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
The modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, the release said.
It will also include supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems, the release added.
