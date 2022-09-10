JUST IN
Liz Truss, PM Modi agree on importance of bilateral ties over phone call
Institutions need to produce more students to meet development goals: FM
Mobile gaming application case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata
Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition
Delhi LG ask officials to develop wetland system for sewage water treatment
Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra continue to overflow amid continuing rain
Delhi: Metro to remain suspended between Qutab Minar, Sultanpur tomorrow
Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 3,501 crore relief for rain-affected farmers
India's rice exports may fall by 4-5 million tonnes post ban, 20% duty
Archaeologist B B Lal passes away at 101 years, PM Modi pays tribute
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Stubble burning: Centre refuse cash incentive for farmers, says Punjab CM
Business Standard

Parts of Delhi report light rainfall, more likely over next five days

Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to IMD

Topics
Delhi weather | Monsoon rains | Indian monsoon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, rain
Representative Image

Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city is likely to receive light rainfall over the next five days, the IMD said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, it said.

A brief spell of light to moderate rainfall was reported in several areas including Mukherjee Nagar, GTB Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri and Kashmere Gate.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (107) category around 6:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi weather

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 20:30 IST

`
.