JUST IN
Liz Truss, PM Modi agree on importance of bilateral ties over phone call
Institutions need to produce more students to meet development goals: FM
Mobile gaming application case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata
Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition
Delhi LG ask officials to develop wetland system for sewage water treatment
Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra continue to overflow amid continuing rain
Delhi: Metro to remain suspended between Qutab Minar, Sultanpur tomorrow
Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 3,501 crore relief for rain-affected farmers
India's rice exports may fall by 4-5 million tonnes post ban, 20% duty
Archaeologist B B Lal passes away at 101 years, PM Modi pays tribute
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra records 734 Covid-19 cases, one death; 6,578 active cases
Business Standard

Stubble burning: Centre refuse cash incentive for farmers, says Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann said the Centre has turned down the state government's proposal of contributing to the cash incentive to farmers for not burning stubble

Topics
Stubble burning | Punjab | Punjab farmers

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Stubble burning
Photo: Nitin Kumar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Centre has turned down the state government's proposal of contributing to the cash incentive to farmers for not burning stubble.

The state government had proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers. It suggested that the Centre pay Rs 1,500 per acre while Rs 1,000 per acre will be borne by Punjab and Delhi governments.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November as farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually.

In a video message, Punjab CM Mann on Saturday said, "We had written to the Centre that it should help us over the issue of stubble burning."

"But the Centre has turned down our demand," said Mann.

He, however, added, "It does not matter. If the central government is not supporting then it does not mean we will not do anything."

Mann said he has asked his officers to come up with another idea to check the problem.

Sharing some data related to stubble burning, Mann said paddy is sown over 75 lakh acres. Farmers over an area of 37 lakh acres manage stubble through crop residue management machines or other measures, he said.

Mann said the government is arranging machines at a big scale for the rest 38 lakh acres. More than one lakh crop residue management machines will be made available this season for managing stubble, he said.

Under the in-situ management (mixing crop residue in soil) of paddy stubble scheme, the Centre provides funds for supplying subsidised machines for management of crop residue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Stubble burning

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 20:25 IST

`
.