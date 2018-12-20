IIT-Kharagpur is working on a health-based mobile app for indigenous users

A research team at IIT- is developing a mobile application that can monitor day-to-day activities and smoking habits of an individual and make suitable recommendations.

The sensor-based health app will send alerts to user, warning about unhealthy lifestyle choices, said IIT- in a statement on Thursday.

The new tracking kit, being developed by at IIT- Kharagpur, can also go a long way in gauging addictive and depressive behaviour, it added.

"The technology, once integrated with a or a fitness band, will prepare a daily activity chart based on body movements and predict functions such as eating and drinking. The application can also monitor call and message logs and usage," the statement said.

Ram Babu Roy, at (RMSoEE), said the application will provide personalised services after data analysis.

"We did a pilot study on four participants. The research team collected data as well other location-based information and took note of their physical movement. It helped us create health and behavioural profiles of the individuals," Roy, who is leading project, said.

The app will be able to process data in different environments and demarcate between "normal and abnormal activities", he added.

