JUST IN
2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Kinnaur, no damage reported
Top headlines: Govt to bring down tax burden, Foxconn gets Karnataka's nod
LIVE: At least 11 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
Lookout circular, non-bailable warrant issued against Amritpal Singh
TMS Ep394: Car sales in India, BCI's new rule, OMC stocks, G-SIBs
Tourism sector demands rollback of mandatory Char Dham Yatra registration
Karnataka to provide drinking water to 464,000 houses in Vijayapura: CM
Uttarakhand Police in search of Amritpal; close watch on India-Nepal border
Himachal signs MoU with French Agency to improve drinking water, sanitation
Delhi LG launches plantation drive for restoration of Yamuna floodplains
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: Govt to bring down tax burden, Foxconn gets Karnataka's nod
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Kinnaur, no damage reported

A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 -- with its epicentre in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur -- hit the state at 12:51 am on Wednesday, but no damage was reported, officials said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 -- with its epicentre in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur -- hit the state at 12:51 am on Wednesday, but no damage was reported, officials said.

Earlier, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the state around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km.

People in Shimla, Mandi and several other places ran out of their houses in panic but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

Tremors were felt in all the 12 districts of the state but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta had told The PTI.

In the past 24 hours, more than 10 earthquakes were witnessed in India and the nearby region. Their magnitude was between three and four, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU