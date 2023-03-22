JUST IN
How investments are coming to Odisha if there is lawlessness, asks Patnaik
Delhi govt issues directions to ensure unhindered admission in EWS category
Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam
Gujarat to host next round of G20 meetings from March 27- April 4: Official
Maharashtra reports 249 H3N2 infections, 417 H1N1 flu since Jan 1
Little impact of rain, hail on rabi crops: Narendra Singh Tomar
Govt extends deadline to apply for CCI chief's post till March 27
UIDAI suspends 1.2% of total Aadhaar operators for attempting fraud
UK to assist West Bengal in creating workforce for upkeep of EV infra
Strong tremors from major earthquake shakes north India, triggers panic
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
How investments are coming to Odisha if there is lawlessness, asks Patnaik
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, US working on information sharing agreement between forces: Kendall

In a significant development amid tensions between India and China, a top American military official on Tuesday said the US and India were working on an information-sharing agreement

Topics
US India relations  | China

ANI 

India, US to set up joint working group on defence industrial security

In a significant development amid tensions between India and China, a top American military official on Tuesday said the US and India were working on an information-sharing agreement between air forces.

American Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall also stated that india and the US were close to signing an agreement on sharing of jet engine technology which may help New Delhi to produce fighter aircraft engines indigenously.

"India is a major and valuable defence partner. We share values and expanding our relationship," he said.

The senior official said both sides are working on an air information-sharing agreement.

The pact is expected to facilitate sharing of information between the Indian and the US forces apart from cooperation in specific areas.

He added that they want to develop peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pcific region for the common interest.

On being asked about US concern over 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he responded that the requirement of having a larger share of products manufactured in India should be implemented in stages rather than the expectation of having it all in one go.

Responding to questions on the US and India signing the air information sharing agreement, he said, "India and the US are working on an air information sharing agreement and it could be finalised very soon."

Kendall said the US-India defence partnership has been moving forward and there are scope for greater cooperation in diverse areas including in the space sector.

"We have very strong shared values as democracies, shared security concerns across a spectrum of security interests. We expanding our relationship. India is a very valuable partner for us," he said at a media briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall on Tuesday and discussed the global strategic scenario and new opportunities for India-US defense cooperation.

Following their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Great to catch up with an old friend, US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall. Discussed the global strategic scenario and new opportunities for India-US defence cooperation."

Notably, the meeting between the External Affairs Minister and the US Secretary of Air Force is crucial as on Wednesday as recently, an Indian-American man was appointed as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for the first time.

The United States Senate on Wednesday (Local Time) confirmed Indian origin Ravi Chaudhary as the Assistant Secretary of Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US India relations

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU