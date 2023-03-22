JUST IN
Himachal signs MoU with French Agency to improve drinking water, sanitation
Karnataka to provide drinking water to 464,000 houses in Vijayapura: CM
Business Standard

Uttarakhand Police in search of Amritpal; close watch on India-Nepal border

The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyal said here

Topics
Uttarakhand | border

Press Trust of India  |  Rudrapur (U'khand) 

Amritpal Singh
Photo: ANI

The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them.

The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyal said here.

Following information from their Punjab counterparts that Singh and his associates were trying to flee the country, the police launched a search operation in Uttarakhand, he said.

Intelligence agencies are also monitoring the situation. A close vigil is being kept on the India-Nepal border so that he does not escape to Nepal through here, the police said.

The police have also put up posters to inform residents that Singh and his aides are wanted in Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:45 IST

