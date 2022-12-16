Rajnath lays wreath at National War Memorial on occasion of Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister on Friday laid wreath at the War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the War Memorial.

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

The day is marked every year as 'Vijay Diwas'.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House in the capital on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas'," the President's official Twitter handle posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event. "On the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our armed forces that led to the win in the 1971 war," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister was also present on the occasion.

