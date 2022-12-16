JUST IN
Business Standard

Prez Murmu recalls courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war

Topics
Vijay Diwas | Indian Army | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:23 IST

`
