JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian kids, sex, debauchery: An intimate tale of Imran Khan by his ex-wife
Business Standard

Two CRPF troopers killed, one injured in militant attack in Kashmir

Although earlier the police said it was a grenade attack, but later they clarified that a group of terrorists in a vehicle fired upon a CRPF patrol party in Achabal chowk

IANS  |  Srinagar 

CRPF personnel stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar. (Photo:PTI)
File photo: CRPF personnel stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar | Photo:PTI

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed and two other persons injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

Although earlier the police said it was a grenade attack, but later they clarified that a group of terrorists in a vehicle fired upon a CRPF patrol party in Achabal chowk.

Two of the injured troopers succumbed on their way to a hospital while third injured CRPF trooper and the civilian were being treated in a hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches, police said.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements