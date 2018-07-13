Two CRPF troopers killed, one injured in militant attack in Kashmir

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed and two other persons injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

Although earlier the police said it was a grenade attack, but later they clarified that a group of terrorists in a vehicle fired upon a CRPF patrol party in Achabal chowk.

Two of the injured troopers succumbed on their way to a hospital while third injured CRPF trooper and the civilian were being treated in a hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches, police said.