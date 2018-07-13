Two CRPF troopers killed, one injured in militant attack in Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Jammu youth shuns violence, returns home
250 militants waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate Kashmir: Army
Three militants gunned down in J&K's Pulwama, youth dies in clash
Attack on Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu: 2 JCOs martyred & top 10 developments
Terrorists ignore Ramzan ceasefire, attack J&K Army camp and kill jawan
-
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed and two other persons injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
Although earlier the police said it was a grenade attack, but later they clarified that a group of terrorists in a vehicle fired upon a CRPF patrol party in Achabal chowk.
Two of the injured troopers succumbed on their way to a hospital while third injured CRPF trooper and the civilian were being treated in a hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches, police said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU