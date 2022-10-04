JUST IN
2 dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot district

Two women were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Bharatkoop area here, police said on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Chitrakoot (UP) 

Photo: ANI/Representative

Two women were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Bharatkoop area here, police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle overturned at Kolwa-Manpur turn on Monday evening when its occupants were returning from Satna in Madhya Pradesh after attending a religious function, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said.

Shivkumari (65) and Maina Devi (45) died on the spot while the injured were rushed to hospital, where the condition of three of them was serious, police said.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 14:06 IST

