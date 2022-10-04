2 dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot district

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court directs to install CCTV at top cops' offices in Tihar jail
Court seeks Tihar jail officials' presence in case involving Sharjeel Imam
Nepal Army helicopter at possible crash site after tracking pilot's phone
1 killed, 18 people injured as bus overturns in Uttar Pradeshh's Etah
Devi of Kanyakumari will soon meet Vaishno Devi with single road: PM Modi
-
Two women were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Bharatkoop area here, police said on Tuesday.
The vehicle overturned at Kolwa-Manpur turn on Monday evening when its occupants were returning from Satna in Madhya Pradesh after attending a religious function, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said.
Shivkumari (65) and Maina Devi (45) died on the spot while the injured were rushed to hospital, where the condition of three of them was serious, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 14:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU