Business Standard

Five reported dead, 1 injured in car-bus collision near Maharashtra's Latur

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Five persons including two women were killed after their car collided with a state transport bus in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at Haibatpur village on Udgir-Nalegaon road. Six people including two women were traveling in a car to Nanded after visiting a temple at Tuljapur when the car collided with an oncoming bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, said an official. The car turned turtle due to the impact, he said. The victims were rushed to a hospital in Latur where five of them were declared brought dead. Another passenger from the car was undergoing treatment, the police officer said. As per the preliminary probe, the car driver seemed to have lost control of the vehicle, he said. "We are conducting probe and a case will be registered," he added.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 13:47 IST

