2 die, 4 unwell after cleaning septic tank at Delhi factory; owner held

Two persons died after cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Azad Pur area on Sunday, the police said.
Factory owner Rajender Soni (63) and contractor Pramod Dangi (35), both from Delhi, have been arrested, the police added.
Six of seven labourers, cleaning the septic tank of the factory, Delhi Chain Company, fell sick and were shifted to BJRM Hospital on Sunday. On reaching the hospital, two persons, Idris (45) and Salim (45) -- both residents of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh -- were declared dead. One Islam (40) of Khurja is undergoing treatment in the hospital and is reportedly stable, while three others, Abdul Saddam (35) of Bulandshahr district in UP, Salim (35) of Khurja and Mansoor (38) of Khurja, were discharged after first aid.
An FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and Section 9 of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act has been registered on the statement of Abdul.
Police said during an enquiry, it surfaced that the factory, Delhi Chain Company, at GTK Road industrial area, stored chemicals, used for making ornaments, and water in the tank.
