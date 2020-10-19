With spike of 55,722 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 7.5 million mark

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday). With 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610.
"India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," MoHFW said in a tweet.
With 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.
Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,09,283 active cases, while 6,45,825 people have recovered, 10,478 have succumbed to the coronavirus.
Delhi has 22,884 total active cases, 2,98,853 recovered and 5,981 deaths reported so far.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 8,59,786 samples tested on October 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU