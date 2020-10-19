Sushant case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal's S African girlfriend

-
ALSO READ
Sushant case: NCB team reaches Rhea's home to serve summons for probe
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea in drug case related to Sushant's death
Rhea Chakraborty not part of chain of drug dealers: Bombay HC grants bail
Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau
ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father about missing funds
-
In another major development in a drug case related to death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.
According to NCB officials privy to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades.
The NCB official alleged that Agisilaos, a South African national, was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant's case.
He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.
Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.
Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case.
The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.
The NCB has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.
Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of Enforcement Directorate after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.
--IANS
aks/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU