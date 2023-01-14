Cryptocurrencies equivalent to gambling, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu govt promulgates Ordinance prohibiting online gambling, games
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads
Twitch gambling boom is luring gamers into crypto casinos: Report
Industry hails decision to separate gaming from gambling, horse racing
Cryptos are nothing but gambling, their value only make-believe: RBI Guv
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday reiterated that crypto currencies are equivalent to gambling, as their perceived value is only make believe.
Addressing a media event here, Das called for a ban on cryptos, saying there is no underlying value in it. Those supporting it call it an asset or a financial product, but there is no underlying value in it, he added.
To counter the growth of cryptocurrencies, the central bank recently launched in pilot mode, its own e-rupee or central bank digital currency (CBDC).
"Every asset, every financial product has to have some underlying (value) but in the case of crypto, there is no underlying value. So anything without any underlying, whose value is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it very bluntly, it is gambling," he said.
"Since we don't allow gambling in our country, and if you want to allow gambling, treat it as gambling and lay down the rules for gambling. But crypto is not a financial product," Das added.
He said that CBDCs are the future of money and its adoption can help save on logistic and printing costs.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU