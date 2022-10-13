JUST IN
2 killed as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai
Transgenders entitled to special quota for 3rd gender: Madras High Court
One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19, says study
Development becomes reality with double engine govt: Modi in Himachal rally
Previous govts didn't provide people facilities available elsewhere: PM
PM launches several projects, says Diwali has arrived early in Himachal
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
Half of world's coral reefs face climate change threat by 2035: Study
700 stubble fires in Punjab this year so far: State Agriculture Minister
ED arrests IAS officer, 2 others in money laundering case in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Transgenders entitled to special quota for 3rd gender: Madras High Court
Business Standard

2 killed as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai

At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in the wee hours of Thursday, police said

Topics
Road Accidents | Maharashtra | SUV

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said.

"A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons - its driver and passenger - were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries," he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Road Accidents

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU