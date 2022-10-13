2 killed as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai

-
-
At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.
The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said.
"A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons - its driver and passenger - were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries," he said.
After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 14:07 IST
