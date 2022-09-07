JUST IN
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's residences in coal smuggling scam
India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US, says FM
Monsoon remains subdued as rains unlikely for next 5 days in Delhi
Karnataka govt announces 1-day state mourning for late Minister Umesh Katti
Battered IT capital Bengaluru to face rain god's fury for 5 more days
India calls for 'mutual restraint' around embattled Ukrainian nuclear plant
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties
Mumbai-bound Vistara flight returns midway to Delhi after 'whistling' sound
Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Make India No 1' campaign from Haryana today
PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister's death; recalls contributions to state
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vulnerable witness deposition complex to make justice accessible: Delhi HC
Business Standard

2 micro-industrial units operating without license sealed in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore municipal corporation sealed two micro-industrial units that were allegedly operating without a license in TVS Nagar.

Topics
Tamil Nadu

IANS  |  Chennai 

Coimbatore Municipal Corp.
Coimbatore Municipal Corp.

The Coimbatore municipal corporation sealed two micro-industrial units that were allegedly operating without a license in TVS Nagar.

The units were shut down following complaints that they were creating environmental pollution. The owners, however, alleged that the civic officials did not conduct any investigation before shutting down the units.

However, Coimbatore Municipal Commissioner Dr Sharmila, who is in charge, said that both the units do not possess a Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) trade license. She also told IANS that the units do not have a license from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

She also said that a notice has been served to the units as early as 2020 but due to Covid pandemic, it was not further taken forward. The Commissioner said that the corporation had given ample and more time for the units to rectify their flaws but they sat on the notice and did not do anything, hence the shutdown.

J. James, President of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, said that the units were operating for the past 15 years and added that the person who had lodged the complaint does not reside close to the units.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 12:26 IST

`