2 micro-industrial units operating without license sealed in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore municipal corporation sealed two micro-industrial units that were allegedly operating without a license in TVS Nagar.

The units were shut down following complaints that they were creating environmental pollution. The owners, however, alleged that the civic officials did not conduct any investigation before shutting down the units.

However, Coimbatore Municipal Commissioner Dr Sharmila, who is in charge, said that both the units do not possess a Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) trade license. She also told IANS that the units do not have a license from the Pollution Control Board.

She also said that a notice has been served to the units as early as 2020 but due to Covid pandemic, it was not further taken forward. The Commissioner said that the corporation had given ample and more time for the units to rectify their flaws but they sat on the notice and did not do anything, hence the shutdown.

J. James, President of the Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, said that the units were operating for the past 15 years and added that the person who had lodged the complaint does not reside close to the units.

