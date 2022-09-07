2 micro-industrial units operating without license sealed in Coimbatore

-
ALSO READ
Coimbatore Municipality mulls robotic vehicle to clear water-clogged drains
MHA sets up panel for delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi: MCD
Pollution of all types kills 9 million people a year globally, finds study
How are India's large municipal corporations fairing?
Single-use plastic ban: Control room set up, punitive action from Monday
-
The Coimbatore municipal corporation sealed two micro-industrial units that were allegedly operating without a license in TVS Nagar.
The units were shut down following complaints that they were creating environmental pollution. The owners, however, alleged that the civic officials did not conduct any investigation before shutting down the units.
However, Coimbatore Municipal Commissioner Dr Sharmila, who is in charge, said that both the units do not possess a Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) trade license. She also told IANS that the units do not have a license from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
She also said that a notice has been served to the units as early as 2020 but due to Covid pandemic, it was not further taken forward. The Commissioner said that the corporation had given ample and more time for the units to rectify their flaws but they sat on the notice and did not do anything, hence the shutdown.
J. James, President of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, said that the units were operating for the past 15 years and added that the person who had lodged the complaint does not reside close to the units.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 12:26 IST