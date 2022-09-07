Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Intl Airport initiates 'silent mode'

-
-
The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow has slipped into a silent mode from Wednesday.
The silent airport is an initiative to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed journey experience while they utilise their wait time in their favourite activities, without disturbance.
A spokesperson for the airport said: "Silence in the airport means more time for passengers to read a book, talk to their travel partner, listen to their favourite playlist, or work as per their need. With this initiative, the CCSIA will join the league of airports like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru."
He said that "However, the airport will ensure that no vital information for passengers is missed. So CCSIA will display flight information for passenger convenience at all the 81 Flight information display screens across Terminal-1 and Terminal-2. The screens are placed at strategic locations - outside terminals, in check-in halls, security hold areas and arrival halls of the airport."
Only announcements relating to change in boarding gates as well as passenger baggage in Level-4 of Inline Baggage Screening System will be made.
Emergency and security-related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per requirement, in addition to the mandatory Covid-19 protocol announcements.
A pan-India campaign to sensitise passengers about the silent airport initiative of the CCSIA will also be undertaken on social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
CCSIA connects 30 destinations - domestic and overseas and operates on an average 120 flights per day. It manages over four million domestic and international passengers in a year.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:27 IST