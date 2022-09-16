2 of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Moosewala murder case

-
Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday.
The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Yadav added.
The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer's killing.
In an 1,850-page chargesheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had stated that gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder and had coordinated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, and others to execute the killing.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 14:45 IST