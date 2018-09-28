2014 LS polls rally case: Mumbai court acquits Arvind Kejriwal, 7 others

A court here Friday Arvind Kejriwal and seven others for allegedly holding a without requisite police permission in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The (AAP) convener, Kejriwal, and the others, including activist and Meera Sanyal, were booked under various provisions of the pertaining to holding public rallies without prior permission from the police.

Metropolitan Magistrate P K Deshpande, while acquitting Kejriwal and the others, Friday observed that the police had failed to give the accused persons a written statement refusing them permission for the rally.



The rally in Mankhurd, in north east Mumbai, was held as part of the poll campaign of candidates Meera Sanyal and

The Mumbai Police had claimed it was "unscheduled" and held without prior requisite permissions from the traffic police.

In March 2014, a complaint was lodged against Kejriwal and the others at suburban Mankhurd police station.

While Kejriwal, Sanyal and the other accused were present in the court Friday, Patkar was absent.