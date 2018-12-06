JUST IN
2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Top sportsmen who made it to the list

A total of 21 sportspersons feature in the top 100 Forbes India celebrity list

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#1 Virat Kolhi

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the first sportsperson to make it to the 2nd spot in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, which is regularly dominated by a showbiz personality. His earnings in 2018 are Rs 2.28 billion, more than doubled his earnings from 2017 and moved up a spot in the list. 
 

#2 MS Dhoni

Cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni has bagged the fifth position in the Forbes list with Rs 1.01 billion. He moved three spots in the list from 2017. 
 

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

With Rs 800 million, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has bagged the ninth position. Sachin's spot came down four spots from last year. 

 

#4 PV Sindhu

Badminton player PV Sindhu grabbed 20th position with Rs 365 million, in the  Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The 23-year-old last year was at the 13th spot.
 

#5 Rohit Sharma

With Rs 314 million, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma jumped seven positions in the Forbes list. This year he is placed at 23rd spot.
 

#6 Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya jumped from last year's 94th spot to this year at 24th rank. His earnings in 2018 stood at Rs 284 million.
 

#7 R Ashwin

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin fell from 23rd position to 44th spot this year. His recorded earnings of this year stood at Rs 189 million.
 

#8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

With Rs 172 million, fast bowler Bhuveneshwar Kumar made a huge sprint from 99th spot of last year to 52nd spot in the 2018 Forbes list. 
 

#9 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was ranked 55th on the list of India’s richest celebrities of 2018. His this year earnings stood at Rs 169 million.


#10 Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal declined from 29th spot to 58th position this year. Her earnings (Rs 165 million) fell almost 50% when compared with last year.


First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 19:25 IST

